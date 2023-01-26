 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drago Noka update for 26 January 2023

Update 1.57 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10406914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Villagers,

Thank you for playing Drago Noka! We hope your villages are doing well!

We have rolled out an update which changes the following:

QOL Updates

  • Added customization to all key configs
  • Added the option to turn dialogue sounds on or off

We truly appreciate everyone's support and we hear all of your feedback! We are currently working closely with the developer to try and squash more bugs and implement more QoL features to help you with your village life! Stay tuned for more updates!

If you have any feedback or bugs to report, please post them on the forum:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1984790/discussions/0/3466109393868002055/

PLAYISM

Twitter
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page
PLAYISM Official Discord

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984791
  • Loading history…
Depot 1984792
  • Loading history…
Depot 1984793
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link