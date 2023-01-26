Jan. 26 Server Patch Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10406634 · Last edited 26 January 2023 – 10:32:15 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Jan. 26 to address existing issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

[Jan. 26 Server Patch]

1. Server Patch Schedule : Jan. 26 2023 19:30 (UTC+9)

Server patch will proceed without maintenance,

Game is available to play while the server patch is underway.

2. Server Patch Details

Fixed issue where new Runes could not be obtained when using Improved Magic/Rare Rune Selection Chests.

Fixed issue where certain levels of Armor were not dropped properly.

3. NOTES

Please exit the game completely and log in again for the patch to be applied.

The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before/after the patch.

Please be advised that players may experience

temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.

UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a more stable service.

Thank you.