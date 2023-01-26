Jan. 26 Server Patch Notice

Greetings, Rune Hunters.
UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Jan. 26 to address existing issues.
Please refer to the following information for details.
[Jan. 26 Server Patch]
1. Server Patch Schedule : Jan. 26 2023 19:30 (UTC+9)
- Server patch will proceed without maintenance,
- Game is available to play while the server patch is underway.
2. Server Patch Details
- Fixed issue where new Runes could not be obtained when using Improved Magic/Rare Rune Selection Chests.
- Fixed issue where certain levels of Armor were not dropped properly.
3. NOTES
- Please exit the game completely and log in again for the patch to be applied.
- The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before/after the patch.
Please be advised that players may experience
temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.
UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a more stable service.
Thank you.
