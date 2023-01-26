 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Undecember update for 26 January 2023

Jan. 26 Server Patch Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10406634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Jan. 26 to address existing issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

[Jan. 26 Server Patch]

1. Server Patch Schedule : Jan. 26 2023 19:30 (UTC+9)

  • Server patch will proceed without maintenance,
  • Game is available to play while the server patch is underway.

2. Server Patch Details

  • Fixed issue where new Runes could not be obtained when using Improved Magic/Rare Rune Selection Chests.
  • Fixed issue where certain levels of Armor were not dropped properly.

3. NOTES

  • Please exit the game completely and log in again for the patch to be applied.
  • The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before/after the patch.

Please be advised that players may experience
temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.
UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a more stable service.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1549251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link