New Build: Speeding Plot uptake; More dead bugs

New build available on default branch! Right-click the game’s page in your Steam library and select Properties, then go to the Updates tab and confirm that you have Build ID 10406519—or launch the game and check the splash screen for Rev 1522.

Dossier can sometimes show enlarged or misplaced Global Power badge.

Bad math: Resistance variable not getting updated properly when adding Plot to attack.

VictoryCheck/Bonus indicator not updating immediately when a Plot changes a card, failing to account for what might have been an additional Bonus—like when a Corporate group is given enough Power to count double toward victory for The Gnomes.

General bonus to 'attack' (whether Control, Destroy, or Neutralize) not applied—see Space Eggs, for example.

The "Public game" toggled should be enabled by default whether host or client, but we should remember how players set each one.

When the AI wins, human player reported as "Player 257 has been eliminated," for example.

Redesigned Action token; still need to add and rig the ACTION text label.

Thanks, everyone! Keep the feedback coming. We're moving out of bug-stomping mode, though a few nuisances still remain, now heading into uplift and a few practical additions before looking up to take the first steps down our roadmap.