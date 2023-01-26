January Update

Our previous release style had felt like adding new pages to a comic book, where we just tack on the next set of art and write a little bit of story, which worked well for starting out but we're at a place where it's going to get more complicated and interwoven and things will start to overlap and make less sense, and that would ruin the immersive attention to detail and world building that we've been dedicated to.

A lot of time was spent combing back through what exists now, and finding ways to make that it will seamless flow with the future planned content, so that for example; meeting the Queen and the Witch in any order doesn't affect the story in any way, and their different storylines are more easily defined beyond colour coding (Queen: Submission, service, Witch: Feminization, Breeding)

We're now currently in the planning stages of the next update, where we can finally get our third major character voice acted which will hopefully balance out into a major audio update for a smoother overall experience.

Changelog

-Gallery updated to include all full screen art present in the game.

-fixed splash sequence to smoother transition to menu

-added a new main menu for when you finish the game

-added a big conversation section where you get to learn more about the queen and her backstory.

-tidied up credits

-added Itch.io button / Black Contract spot

-Major rerouting for flexibility in storyline (Handles the order in which you meet the queen or the witch better) and fixes a sequence break.

Next patch:

-audio overhaul, more voicelines, new Jane voice acting, and music adjustments.

-More JOI added and balanced

-added a big conversation section where you get to learn more about the warrior and her backstory.