Dead by Daylight update for 31 January 2023

6.5.1 | Bugfix Patch

6.5.1 | Bugfix Patch · Build 10406371

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Schedule

  • Update Releases: 11AM EDT

Features

  • Survivor activity HUD now shows Generator progress.

Bug Fixes

General
  • The game should no longer crash on exit.
  • Switching to a loadout with the same Add-On in a different position will no longer cause disconnection from a lobby.
  • Items on sale in the Store display the correct discounted Iridescent Shard price.
  • Customization Reward notifications will now correctly appear.
  • The copyright year has been updated in the intro trailer.
  • Simultaneously levelling up and swapping character should no longer trigger a soft lock.

Custom Games

  • In a Custom Game, changing to Survivor after having multiple players in the Killer role now displays the correct role to all party members.
  • Bots will now hit regular Skill Checks correctly.
Killer Bugs
  • The Knight can no longer break an un-dropped Pallet that was reset by the Perk Any Means Necessary.
  • Survivors will no longer remain stuck in the the Remove Chain action when chained by The Cenobite's Summons of Pain or Chain Hunt.
  • Lethal Pursuer will no longer inadvertently reveal Auras while Blinded.
  • The Hillbilly’s Chainsaw no longer risks going silent when using the Apex Muffler or Off-Brand Motor Oil Add-Ons.
  • The Whispers icon no longer appears lit before its first activation.
  • The frame rate has been stabilized during Killer Moris.
  • The Nurse will now gain Blink Charge correctly while using Jenner’s Last Breath.
  • Status Effects from The Pig’s Add-Ons will no longer remain after a Reverse Bear Trap has been removed.
  • Killers will no longer receive Merciless Killer after Killing fewer than 4 Survivors.
  • Killers will no longer get stuck in the Shattered Square Map.
  • Fixed an unreachable Bear Trap placement in the Gas Haven Map.
  • Killers can no longer climb on the Vat Room rails in The Game Map.
  • Killers can no longer completely body block access to basements in the Autohaven Wreckers Realm.
  • Exiting a locker as The Dredge while a Survivor is moving away no longer causes a sound cut.
  • The Blight will no longer keep William Birkin’s voice in the menu while changing to another Outfit.
  • The Knight's Enchanted Plates and Frosty Eyes outfits no longer disappear while he is using his Power.
Survivor Bugs
  • Female Survivor legs will no longer clip through the ground during The Nurse’s Mori.
  • The Red Envelope of a dead or disconnected Survivor will no longer remain visible.
  • The Breakout Perk icon is now correctly visible to Survivors being affected by it
  • Carried Survivors are now able to see if they are affected by Iron Grasp.
  • Missing a Skill Check when letting go of a Generator will now lead to a loss of Potential Energy Tokens.
  • The Map Item no longer allows for indefinite Aura reading.
  • Survivors using the Glass Bead Add-On can now make Markers as intended.
  • The Healing Hud icon will not activate when a Survivor is in a Cage of Atonement.
  • The HUD Indicator should now reveal accurate Generator progress information.
  • Fixed an issue that may cause Reverse Bear Traps to remain floating in front of the Jigsaw Box after being removed.
  • Reverse Bear Traps will now disappear correctly upon being removed.
  • Survivors who bleed out or die to a Killer’s Special Power (The Onryo’s Condemned, etc) will no longer see the Escaped Result on the End Game screen.
  • The Item of Obsession Achievement can now be unlocked as intended.
  • Survivors can no longer trap The Knight’s Guards inside lockers with a rushed exit.

Known Issues

  • The Mastermind can't go up the stairs and vault smoothly when using the Virulent Bound ability in Dead Dawg Saloon.

