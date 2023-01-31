6.5.1 | Bugfix Patch

Release Schedule
- Update Releases: 11AM EDT
Features
- Survivor activity HUD now shows Generator progress.
Bug Fixes
General
- The game should no longer crash on exit.
- Switching to a loadout with the same Add-On in a different position will no longer cause disconnection from a lobby.
- Items on sale in the Store display the correct discounted Iridescent Shard price.
- Customization Reward notifications will now correctly appear.
- The copyright year has been updated in the intro trailer.
- Simultaneously levelling up and swapping character should no longer trigger a soft lock.
Custom Games
- In a Custom Game, changing to Survivor after having multiple players in the Killer role now displays the correct role to all party members.
- Bots will now hit regular Skill Checks correctly.
Killer Bugs
- The Knight can no longer break an un-dropped Pallet that was reset by the Perk Any Means Necessary.
- Survivors will no longer remain stuck in the the Remove Chain action when chained by The Cenobite's Summons of Pain or Chain Hunt.
- Lethal Pursuer will no longer inadvertently reveal Auras while Blinded.
- The Hillbilly’s Chainsaw no longer risks going silent when using the Apex Muffler or Off-Brand Motor Oil Add-Ons.
- The Whispers icon no longer appears lit before its first activation.
- The frame rate has been stabilized during Killer Moris.
- The Nurse will now gain Blink Charge correctly while using Jenner’s Last Breath.
- Status Effects from The Pig’s Add-Ons will no longer remain after a Reverse Bear Trap has been removed.
- Killers will no longer receive Merciless Killer after Killing fewer than 4 Survivors.
- Killers will no longer get stuck in the Shattered Square Map.
- Fixed an unreachable Bear Trap placement in the Gas Haven Map.
- Killers can no longer climb on the Vat Room rails in The Game Map.
- Killers can no longer completely body block access to basements in the Autohaven Wreckers Realm.
- Exiting a locker as The Dredge while a Survivor is moving away no longer causes a sound cut.
- The Blight will no longer keep William Birkin’s voice in the menu while changing to another Outfit.
- The Knight's Enchanted Plates and Frosty Eyes outfits no longer disappear while he is using his Power.
Survivor Bugs
- Female Survivor legs will no longer clip through the ground during The Nurse’s Mori.
- The Red Envelope of a dead or disconnected Survivor will no longer remain visible.
- The Breakout Perk icon is now correctly visible to Survivors being affected by it
- Carried Survivors are now able to see if they are affected by Iron Grasp.
- Missing a Skill Check when letting go of a Generator will now lead to a loss of Potential Energy Tokens.
- The Map Item no longer allows for indefinite Aura reading.
- Survivors using the Glass Bead Add-On can now make Markers as intended.
- The Healing Hud icon will not activate when a Survivor is in a Cage of Atonement.
- The HUD Indicator should now reveal accurate Generator progress information.
- Fixed an issue that may cause Reverse Bear Traps to remain floating in front of the Jigsaw Box after being removed.
- Reverse Bear Traps will now disappear correctly upon being removed.
- Survivors who bleed out or die to a Killer’s Special Power (The Onryo’s Condemned, etc) will no longer see the Escaped Result on the End Game screen.
- The Item of Obsession Achievement can now be unlocked as intended.
- Survivors can no longer trap The Knight’s Guards inside lockers with a rushed exit.
Known Issues
- The Mastermind can't go up the stairs and vault smoothly when using the Virulent Bound ability in Dead Dawg Saloon.
