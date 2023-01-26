Play Release 110!

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 110 (R110), we offer a roadmap for 2023, a couple of new craftables, and more new event trophies.

For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.

News Announcements

State of the Game and Roadmap for 2023

New Lava-Fishing Trophies

Release 110 Patch Notes

Latest News and Q&A January Livestream

Sales and Bonus Events

Release 110 Subscriber Login Rewards

February Login Rewards

For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.