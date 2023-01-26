Play Release 110!

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 110 (R110), we offer a roadmap for 2023, a couple of new craftables, and more new event trophies.
For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.
News Announcements
- State of the Game and Roadmap for 2023
- New Lava-Fishing Trophies
- Release 110 Patch Notes
- Latest News and Q&A January Livestream
- Sales and Bonus Events
- Release 110 Subscriber Login Rewards
- February Login Rewards
For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.
Changed files in this update