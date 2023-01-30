 Skip to content

CYBRID update for 30 January 2023

Close WINTER Event And Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Closing of the WINTER event.

Fixed Modification with "Free Cut", now it works correctly.

Thanks to everyone who took part in the Winter event.

