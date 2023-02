HungryCaveman is officially released.

The lonely Caveman goes hunting again today to fill his hungry stomach!

You can see the animals that lived in the Cenozoic era with your own eyes.

Become the best Caveman in the world with ranking mode where you can compete with only your skills without any items!

If you have any questions, please use the Steam community.

I'll come back with a better game next time.

Have a happy day today! ːsteamhappyː