Deck Defenders update for 26 January 2023

New Client Build 1.0.11.1

Deck Defenders update for 26 January 2023

New Client Build 1.0.11.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is required to play.

Updates and Changes

  • If you get a gold chest when you level, you now also get a wood crate
  • Added the ability to mute emotes because some players were abusing the emote system
  • Cards that required you to select a platform or card will now randomly select an option if you don't select one before the timer runs out
  • Added the option to close the emote menu without selecting an emote

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some gaps in the terrain during the loading screen
  • Fixed an infinite loading issue if you were in a battle during the global reset and came back to the Hub and went to the Shop
  • The disenchant menu now properly shows legendaries as 100 disenchant value instead of 50. You would receive 100 before, but the UI only said 50
  • Fixed an issue with where players were supposed to receive 3 XP boost and instead only received 1

Known Issues

  • Reconnecting to a match multiple times can cause issues
  • Sometimes you can get locked out of your turn if the client fails to get a phase message from the server
  • Rank is not synced properly on the leaderboard compared to what you see after a battle
  • Enrage is not trigged by Spell Damage
  • Some units are not aligned on their platform proprely
  • Not all player icons are shown in the 'Owned' section in the icon menu

