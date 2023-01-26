New Client Build 1.0.11.1

This update is required to play.
Updates and Changes
- If you get a gold chest when you level, you now also get a wood crate
- Added the ability to mute emotes because some players were abusing the emote system
- Cards that required you to select a platform or card will now randomly select an option if you don't select one before the timer runs out
- Added the option to close the emote menu without selecting an emote
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some gaps in the terrain during the loading screen
- Fixed an infinite loading issue if you were in a battle during the global reset and came back to the Hub and went to the Shop
- The disenchant menu now properly shows legendaries as 100 disenchant value instead of 50. You would receive 100 before, but the UI only said 50
- Fixed an issue with where players were supposed to receive 3 XP boost and instead only received 1
Known Issues
- Reconnecting to a match multiple times can cause issues
- Sometimes you can get locked out of your turn if the client fails to get a phase message from the server
- Rank is not synced properly on the leaderboard compared to what you see after a battle
- Enrage is not trigged by Spell Damage
- Some units are not aligned on their platform proprely
- Not all player icons are shown in the 'Owned' section in the icon menu
Changed files in this update