Star Conflict update for 26 January 2023

Star Conflict 1.11.1 Наследие. Второй этап

The universe is full of mysteries and secrets. Knowledge is not always power. Sometimes ignorance is a blessing.

… it was the data provided by a certain Dr. Le Vasseur, who was taken out by us from Artuga last year. As we can see, the data directly indicates to us the connection between the Signal and the activity of Aliens. Previously, we suspected that the so-called Aliens — all these Crystallides and even Bions — are all of artificial origin. Now it is known for sure from the received data. All of them were created by the so-called Precursors. It is curious that Le Vasseur is certain, and I’m inclined to his opinion, that the war with Aliens is not a war of Strangers with people, but a war of Bions and Crystallides. And we just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. And the purpose of this war is to find the source of the Signal, or those who created it and turned it on...Excerpts from the memorandum Dr. Parks prepared for the annual meeting of directors of the Federation corporations in the fringe sectors.

Star Conflict 1.11.1 Legacy. Stage two is already here!

In this update:

  • Second stage of the "Legacy" event
  • Empire rank 17 gunship “Typhon”
  • Celebration of Star Conflict and Targem Games anniversary!
  • New temporary packs in the game store!
  • Balancing changes

