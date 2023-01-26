New Amaya's Lost Souls Patch!

Hello its been a while since I released this project to the masses.

While it didn't quite change the world I would say I am quite happy none the less.

But you all aren't here for that I would presume.

Anyway I am here to bring a new update to Amaya's Lost Souls.

For this update I call "Stability for Amaya". A very creative name I think so....

These updates while not ground breaking bring the game to a more pleasant state I feel.

Changes To The Game:

-Fix the npcs sometimes falling through the map.

-Balanced the Boss fights.

-Added a new Revolutionary New Control Scheme that's right proper "keyboard" support!

-I know that's not very exciting, but its here now and that's great.

-Added New Camera Angles to Certain Cut scenes to bring a more cinematic feel.

-Fixed the camera being to far away from the player at all times.

-Added New UI elements to "Title Menu" and the "Pause Menu".

Anyway that's all the main changes for now. The rest are little things that aren't that interesting.

I again thanks those who took the time to give me a chance. I really appreciate you all. See you guys

next time with a new upcoming project in the works. Reveal coming within the coming months.