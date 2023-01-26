Patch 1.0.4

Greetings, a new patch that I've been working on for the last week is now available. From now on, I will be making game updates using the normal procedure, meaning that first they will be tested on a beta branch. I'm making an announcement when an update is available on the beta branch on our discord.

UX, Quality of life

‘Undo turn’ button in the escape menu. I think it was the most requested feature, so I had to make it.

In the migration popup highlight in red color the reason why new people can’t join your colony

Videos in the building preview popup with explanations for Factories (Factories dry fertile soil nearby!)

The building preview popup show info that plants require time to fully grow

Tip in mission 4 about installing a Water Conveyor module after you are getting underground

Button to show the next tip on the loading screen

More loading screen tips

Confirmation buttons for ‘abandon run’ and ‘restart game’ in the escape menu

Gameplay adjustments

Slower happiness decay (decrease). This should make it easier to build and support bigger colonies.

Leave sand tile after the silicon deposit is exhausted

Slightly reduced income from life

Added inflation for terraforming shop prices linked to the population size. It would slowly grow after your colony hits 200 population. This should make a late game, when you have a huge economy, a little more challenging

Easier to scan solid walls (same speed as for regular walls), and harder to scan mountains on the surface

Mission 7 changes: [spoiler]- Mini objective to research the technology required for the artificial sunlight module

Bigger breaks between dust storms

More visible passages on the surface

More good starting positions on the surface

Instead of 1 big rare metal deposit, 2 smaller rare metal deposits on depth [-1]

Bigger room with a passage to the depth [-5]

Slightly fewer wastelands on the surface[/spoiler]

Misc

Keep running the game after switching to another program

When failing to load a savefile, show a dialogue with possible solutions

Fixes