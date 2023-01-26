 Skip to content

Farlanders update for 26 January 2023

Patch 1.0.4

Patch 1.0.4 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, a new patch that I've been working on for the last week is now available. From now on, I will be making game updates using the normal procedure, meaning that first they will be tested on a beta branch. I'm making an announcement when an update is available on the beta branch on our discord.

UX, Quality of life

  • ‘Undo turn’ button in the escape menu. I think it was the most requested feature, so I had to make it.
  • In the migration popup highlight in red color the reason why new people can’t join your colony
  • Videos in the building preview popup with explanations for Factories (Factories dry fertile soil nearby!)
  • The building preview popup show info that plants require time to fully grow
  • Tip in mission 4 about installing a Water Conveyor module after you are getting underground
  • Button to show the next tip on the loading screen
  • More loading screen tips
  • Confirmation buttons for ‘abandon run’ and ‘restart game’ in the escape menu

Gameplay adjustments

  • Slower happiness decay (decrease). This should make it easier to build and support bigger colonies.
  • Leave sand tile after the silicon deposit is exhausted
  • Slightly reduced income from life
  • Added inflation for terraforming shop prices linked to the population size. It would slowly grow after your colony hits 200 population. This should make a late game, when you have a huge economy, a little more challenging
  • Easier to scan solid walls (same speed as for regular walls), and harder to scan mountains on the surface
  • Mission 7 changes: [spoiler]- Mini objective to research the technology required for the artificial sunlight module
  • Bigger breaks between dust storms
  • More visible passages on the surface
  • More good starting positions on the surface
  • Instead of 1 big rare metal deposit, 2 smaller rare metal deposits on depth [-1]
  • Bigger room with a passage to the depth [-5]
  • Slightly fewer wastelands on the surface[/spoiler]

Misc

  • Keep running the game after switching to another program
  • When failing to load a savefile, show a dialogue with possible solutions

Fixes

  • ‘Max Power’ achievement is fixed
  • ‘True Legend’ achievement extra check when in the main menu
  • ‘And That's a Wrap!’ achievement extra check when on the campaign screen
  • Save file corruption because of the wrong technology research objective serialization
  • Hide UI when losing population
  • Localization fixes and adjustments
  • Mission 1 was in the sandbox after the restart

