Patch 1.0.4

Greetings, a new patch that I've been working on for the last week is now available. From now on, I will be making game updates using the normal procedure, meaning that first they will be tested on a beta branch. I'm making an announcement when an update is available on the beta branch on our discord.
UX, Quality of life
- ‘Undo turn’ button in the escape menu. I think it was the most requested feature, so I had to make it.
- In the migration popup highlight in red color the reason why new people can’t join your colony
- Videos in the building preview popup with explanations for Factories (Factories dry fertile soil nearby!)
- The building preview popup show info that plants require time to fully grow
- Tip in mission 4 about installing a Water Conveyor module after you are getting underground
- Button to show the next tip on the loading screen
- More loading screen tips
- Confirmation buttons for ‘abandon run’ and ‘restart game’ in the escape menu
Gameplay adjustments
- Slower happiness decay (decrease). This should make it easier to build and support bigger colonies.
- Leave sand tile after the silicon deposit is exhausted
- Slightly reduced income from life
- Added inflation for terraforming shop prices linked to the population size. It would slowly grow after your colony hits 200 population. This should make a late game, when you have a huge economy, a little more challenging
- Easier to scan solid walls (same speed as for regular walls), and harder to scan mountains on the surface
- Mission 7 changes: [spoiler]- Mini objective to research the technology required for the artificial sunlight module
- Bigger breaks between dust storms
- More visible passages on the surface
- More good starting positions on the surface
- Instead of 1 big rare metal deposit, 2 smaller rare metal deposits on depth [-1]
- Bigger room with a passage to the depth [-5]
- Slightly fewer wastelands on the surface[/spoiler]
Misc
- Keep running the game after switching to another program
- When failing to load a savefile, show a dialogue with possible solutions
Fixes
- ‘Max Power’ achievement is fixed
- ‘True Legend’ achievement extra check when in the main menu
- ‘And That's a Wrap!’ achievement extra check when on the campaign screen
- Save file corruption because of the wrong technology research objective serialization
- Hide UI when losing population
- Localization fixes and adjustments
- Mission 1 was in the sandbox after the restart
