Caves of Lore update for 26 January 2023

Save Improvements

12 Save Slots. Separate QuickSave slot. F5, F9
Other bug fixes

  • Gates in Emerisk were moved up a layer to not interferece with rodents
  • You can no longer interact with doors while camping
  • No more cows in church when using Arcane Sight, but they will be missed
  • Made adjsutment to ItemSignal script in case it encounters any null objects
  • Typos
  • Added additional Save Slots
  • QuickSave and QuickLoad now use a special slot
  • Pickaxes that are fine, honed, exquisite and superior now properly show up as pickaxes

