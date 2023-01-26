Save Improvements

12 Save Slots. Separate QuickSave slot. F5, F9
Other bug fixes
- Gates in Emerisk were moved up a layer to not interferece with rodents
- You can no longer interact with doors while camping
- No more cows in church when using Arcane Sight, but they will be missed
- Made adjsutment to ItemSignal script in case it encounters any null objects
- Typos
- Added additional Save Slots
- QuickSave and QuickLoad now use a special slot
- Pickaxes that are fine, honed, exquisite and superior now properly show up as pickaxes
Changed files in this update