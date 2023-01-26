Alpha Hotfix #053

Ver. 2.0.5.7
If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/
Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]
Email : support@jacktostudios.com
If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.
[Game Balancing]
- Removed the electric shock debuff from Heavy Zombies' normal attacks that use electricity.
[Game Systems]
- Removed FSR and added DLSS and XeSS in the anti-aliasing technique.
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed that the Storage Box built on top of the vehicle disappeared.
- Fixed that the vehicle was in a different location when the client player(guest) got off while driving.
- Fixed that the item was floating in the air.
- Fixed that zombies respawn even though the player's building existed.
This may not fix in some situations, such as games saved with zombies already respawned.
- Fixed that the attack did not work normally when unequipping a baseball bat that was equipped.
