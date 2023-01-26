 Skip to content

Night of the Dead update for 26 January 2023

Alpha Hotfix #053

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ver. 2.0.5.7

[Game Balancing]
  • Removed the electric shock debuff from Heavy Zombies' normal attacks that use electricity.
[Game Systems]
  • Removed FSR and added DLSS and XeSS in the anti-aliasing technique.
[Bug Fixed]
  • Fixed that the Storage Box built on top of the vehicle disappeared.
  • Fixed that the vehicle was in a different location when the client player(guest) got off while driving.
  • Fixed that the item was floating in the air.
  • Fixed that zombies respawn even though the player's building existed.
    This may not fix in some situations, such as games saved with zombies already respawned.
  • Fixed that the attack did not work normally when unequipping a baseball bat that was equipped.

