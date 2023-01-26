Alpha Hotfix #053

Ver. 2.0.5.7

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

[Game Version]

[Bug]

[How to Replicate]

[Single/Multi?]

[Host/Guest?]

[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

[Game Balancing]

Removed the electric shock debuff from Heavy Zombies' normal attacks that use electricity.

[Game Systems]

Removed FSR and added DLSS and XeSS in the anti-aliasing technique.

[Bug Fixed]