v2.1.0.4 patch

-marmot is recruitable in the refuge after fighting with him as blayk

-nite will turn on you if fighting marmot while they are recruited and not playing as blayk

-added an image to the gallery

-fixed certain to-do list items not updating

-fixed some conversations not being available if you didn't talk to a p-series subject as soon as you encountered them

-fixed some funkiness with encountering marmot while playing as blayk

-recruits no longer disappear after dying if you have a second controller connected

-emily is now unlocked by talking to york instead of pacifying venice & florence

[18+ content only]

-added a little black book to the private bedroom

(it's basically a "to-do" list if you know what i mean)

probs will tone down the patches for now, going to get back into the groove of working on actual content again soon (i might utilize the beta branch function in the future to give a sneak peak into what's cooking)

don't tell anyone but I drew this cool dragon yesterday and kind of want to implement it into the game at some point