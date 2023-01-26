Fairly impactful update

Hopefully there are no issues 🤞. Changed the way the levels work in the menu which required a lot of foundational changes. Also can see all the levels now even the sort of intermission levels. Still need to make it look nicer that will come soon.

Biggest change is probably in the physics, Anna now builds up speed as she runs, some felt the movement seemed slow and hopefully this will change how that feels quite a bit. Also changed some of the dampening happening on the grapple mechanic which should make her feel more springy there as well. There will probably be some level design issues, I tried to fix the ones I saw but you can get to places you couldn't before so I am sure some will come up.

Let me know if you have any feedback, thank you