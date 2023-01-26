 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Friend or Foe update for 26 January 2023

Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU04]

Share · View all patches · Build 10405132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added an option to remove placed objects by holding Q
  • Temporarily disabled the option to build campfires until a bug related to cooking food has been fixed.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where it would be foggy when spawning in even though it was nighttime.
  • Fixed a bug where fog would disappear immediately at 5 PM.
  • Fixed a collision bug on the sawhorse.
  • Fixed a bug where when holding different items, it would cast a shadow of the item on the ground.
  • Fixed a bug where the character mesh would clip the camera when jumping and holding a resource.
  • Fixed a shading issue on planks.
  • Fixed a bug where dropped weapons would go through the floor.
  • Fixed a bug where if player dropped the hunting bow it would disappear.
  • Fixed a bug where when building a window the window would disappear.
  • Fixed a bug where resources would not always be properly picked up.
  • Fixed a bug where items would not drop properly when pressing G
  • Fixed a bug where spawned logs would not spawn in the direction of the fallen tree.
  • Fixed a bug where spawned logs would clip through the floor and disappear.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1948141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link