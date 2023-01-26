Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU04]

New
- Added an option to remove placed objects by holding Q
- Temporarily disabled the option to build campfires until a bug related to cooking food has been fixed.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where it would be foggy when spawning in even though it was nighttime.
- Fixed a bug where fog would disappear immediately at 5 PM.
- Fixed a collision bug on the sawhorse.
- Fixed a bug where when holding different items, it would cast a shadow of the item on the ground.
- Fixed a bug where the character mesh would clip the camera when jumping and holding a resource.
- Fixed a shading issue on planks.
- Fixed a bug where dropped weapons would go through the floor.
- Fixed a bug where if player dropped the hunting bow it would disappear.
- Fixed a bug where when building a window the window would disappear.
- Fixed a bug where resources would not always be properly picked up.
- Fixed a bug where items would not drop properly when pressing G
- Fixed a bug where spawned logs would not spawn in the direction of the fallen tree.
- Fixed a bug where spawned logs would clip through the floor and disappear.
