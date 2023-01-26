 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 26 January 2023

Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 26 January 2023

V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed an issue where zombies would sometimes not end their turn since the last patch.
  • To prevent accidental selection of skills when leveling up, you can select a skill 1 second after the pop-up window appears.
  • Increased the success chance of the primitive fire starters to 10-20%.
  • Increased the success chance of the fire starter to 20-40%.
  • Increased the primitive fire starter weight from 0.2 → 0.4.
  • Reduced the number of lumber required for primitive fire starters from 4 → 2.
  • Reduced the work amount of makeshift lighter from 20 → 10.
  • Reduced the number of electronic parts required to craft a makeshift lighter from 2 → 1.
  • When you first run the game, the first profile is automatically created without a profile selection window.
  • Made the fog of war to be brighter.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

