Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

- Fixed an issue where zombies would sometimes not end their turn since the last patch.
- To prevent accidental selection of skills when leveling up, you can select a skill 1 second after the pop-up window appears.
- Increased the success chance of the primitive fire starters to 10-20%.
- Increased the success chance of the fire starter to 20-40%.
- Increased the primitive fire starter weight from 0.2 → 0.4.
- Reduced the number of lumber required for primitive fire starters from 4 → 2.
- Reduced the work amount of makeshift lighter from 20 → 10.
- Reduced the number of electronic parts required to craft a makeshift lighter from 2 → 1.
- When you first run the game, the first profile is automatically created without a profile selection window.
- Made the fog of war to be brighter.
Thank you for your feedback! If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.
Best,
In-geon
Changed depots in beta branch