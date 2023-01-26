Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed an issue where zombies would sometimes not end their turn since the last patch.

To prevent accidental selection of skills when leveling up, you can select a skill 1 second after the pop-up window appears.

Increased the success chance of the primitive fire starters to 10-20%.

Increased the success chance of the fire starter to 20-40%.

Increased the primitive fire starter weight from 0.2 → 0.4.

Reduced the number of lumber required for primitive fire starters from 4 → 2.

Reduced the work amount of makeshift lighter from 20 → 10.

Reduced the number of electronic parts required to craft a makeshift lighter from 2 → 1.

When you first run the game, the first profile is automatically created without a profile selection window.

Made the fog of war to be brighter.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,

In-geon