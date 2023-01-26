First update of 2023!

Another update in the 0.4.x series brings new events and some important improvements to dynamic location selection. As well as a few fixes for good measure.

The game now has 29 distinct events - getting closer to my goal of about 40 for the final game. The next update will likely add another 5 or so, then there will be a balance/fix update and that will wrap up the 0.4.x series. Afterwards balance will be the main focus of the 0.5.x series.

Version 0.4.10 changes: