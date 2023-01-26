 Skip to content

Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 26 January 2023

Emergency Patch for Boss Fights

Build 10404912

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Scaled down the boss base HP and scaling HP per/player to be much more managable

Started the Inventory patch. Shop is now visible when dungeons start but are not interactible

New Commands added:

  • !enemies - lists the enemies in chat by name and target
  • !shop - lists the items currently available in the shop and their price (non-interactible)
  • !inv - lists that players inventory items (not crafting items). These would be items they have that could be purchased from a shop or dropped from enemies, and could be used on any class.

