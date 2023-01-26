Emergency Patch for Boss Fights

Scaled down the boss base HP and scaling HP per/player to be much more managable
Started the Inventory patch. Shop is now visible when dungeons start but are not interactible
New Commands added:
- !enemies - lists the enemies in chat by name and target
- !shop - lists the items currently available in the shop and their price (non-interactible)
- !inv - lists that players inventory items (not crafting items). These would be items they have that could be purchased from a shop or dropped from enemies, and could be used on any class.
Changed files in this update