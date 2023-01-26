 Skip to content

Straya update for 26 January 2023

Update v0.81

26 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed - Speed indicator removed when exiting boats.
Changed - Doc’s appearance.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

