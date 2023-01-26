I fixed
moving platforms so it stays til the player jumps on it in 2 levels
changed the music to 3,4,5,21,22,23,24,25 by music Hayden made (thank you. you are a good friend)
increased the jump power and move speed so its better
added controller support to the pause menu
Galpa the no limbs guy update for 26 January 2023
Galpa the no limbs guy the better patch build
Changed files in this update