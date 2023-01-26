 Skip to content

Galpa the no limbs guy update for 26 January 2023

Galpa the no limbs guy the better patch build

Share · View all patches · Build 10404424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I fixed
moving platforms so it stays til the player jumps on it in 2 levels
changed the music to 3,4,5,21,22,23,24,25 by music Hayden made (thank you. you are a good friend)
increased the jump power and move speed so its better
added controller support to the pause menu

