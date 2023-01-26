Update 1.4c: Railways and Trains

Share · View all patches · Build 10404351 · Last edited 26 January 2023 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi Builders!

Today we're happy to release a new update, v1.4c which introduces railways and trains!

Use the Road tool and select a type of railways in the tool option, and build a Train Station to unlock Trains.

Please note that the new Train feature is still experimental and there might be some bugs. Let us know what you think!

Here is the full changelog:

Builing type "Power Plant", "Lumber Yard", "Recycling Center", "Mining Complex", "City Hall", "Scientific Area", "Movie Theatre" are now always available in the new terrain type UI after you unlock them. Press "Other..." to access these options.

When you use the drone, you can now press E to get dropped from the current drone location

When you place a road from the drone, your character will then move to the newly placed road. This makes it easier to trace long roads without any drone range issue.

Fixed some bugs when placing roads

Technicity is currently part of the Steam Builders Fest with a 40% discount, this is the biggest discount since launch, so it's a great opportunity to try our game!