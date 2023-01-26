Update Notes - 2023-01-25

Apparently, the game was too short. Fear not, for it is now significantly longer and much more difficult. A mere 1 million clicks are rookie numbers compared to the new feat to be defeated... 1 billion.
Changelog 2023-01-25:
Added more achievements; Now it's a challenge
Changed achievement images
Moved cursor purchase button to a very noticeable location
Removed extra workshop tags; They were redundant and prone to errors
Fixed start delay after logo
Fixed initialization error on startup
Moved "Loading Content" panel overtop of cursor while loading
Moved status icons
Fixed controller UI incorrect button interactions
Fixed "Join LAN" localization
Click Real Fast, shaping reality one click at a time
