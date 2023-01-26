Update Notes - 2023-01-25

Share · View all patches · Build 10404271 · Last edited 26 January 2023 – 01:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Apparently, the game was too short. Fear not, for it is now significantly longer and much more difficult. A mere 1 million clicks are rookie numbers compared to the new feat to be defeated... 1 billion.

Changelog 2023-01-25:

Added more achievements; Now it's a challenge

Changed achievement images

Moved cursor purchase button to a very noticeable location

Removed extra workshop tags; They were redundant and prone to errors

Fixed start delay after logo

Fixed initialization error on startup

Moved "Loading Content" panel overtop of cursor while loading

Moved status icons

Fixed controller UI incorrect button interactions

Fixed "Join LAN" localization

Click Real Fast, shaping reality one click at a time