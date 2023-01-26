 Skip to content

Click Real Fast update for 26 January 2023

Update Notes - 2023-01-25

Share · View all patches · Build 10404271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apparently, the game was too short. Fear not, for it is now significantly longer and much more difficult. A mere 1 million clicks are rookie numbers compared to the new feat to be defeated... 1 billion.

Changelog 2023-01-25:

  • Added more achievements; Now it's a challenge

  • Changed achievement images

  • Moved cursor purchase button to a very noticeable location

  • Removed extra workshop tags; They were redundant and prone to errors

  • Fixed start delay after logo

  • Fixed initialization error on startup

  • Moved "Loading Content" panel overtop of cursor while loading

  • Moved status icons

  • Fixed controller UI incorrect button interactions

  • Fixed "Join LAN" localization

Click Real Fast, shaping reality one click at a time

