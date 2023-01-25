Update 1.014

Sorry about the double patches this week, but I wanted to implement some changes that were bothering flatscreen players.
-Windowed Mode now works. VR players can switch to windowed mode by switching to flatscreen then selecting windowed mode and switching back to VR.
-Stopping after running is now quicker for flatscreen players. Not as much sliding.
-Hold down shift to Sprint for flatscreen keyboard and mouse players (Controller is still press once)
-Subtitles is now enabled as the default for new games on Flatscreen.
-Escape now opens menu as well as closing it for Flatscreen. And is a shortcut to quit for VR players. Tab key still works for the menu and can be remapped.
Changed files in this update