Update 1.014

Build 10404236 · Last edited 25 January 2023

Sorry about the double patches this week, but I wanted to implement some changes that were bothering flatscreen players.

-Windowed Mode now works. VR players can switch to windowed mode by switching to flatscreen then selecting windowed mode and switching back to VR.

-Stopping after running is now quicker for flatscreen players. Not as much sliding.

-Hold down shift to Sprint for flatscreen keyboard and mouse players (Controller is still press once)

-Subtitles is now enabled as the default for new games on Flatscreen.

-Escape now opens menu as well as closing it for Flatscreen. And is a shortcut to quit for VR players. Tab key still works for the menu and can be remapped.