Hi everyone,
a new patch is out with some fixes (v0.1.005):
- fixed error when accepting new colonist and medical room had under 75 beauty value
- fixed direct butcher command valid for already decomposing corpses
- added machine pistol to weapontable (craft, disassemble)
- fixed that pistol was not shown in technology unlock list
- fixed error shown when trying to save while in centipede nest quest
- fixed error shown when trying to save while centipede guardian projectile explodes
- fixed that '0%' was only '%' in attribute menu
- removed some warnings
btw guys, thank you for reporting issues so quickly!
Cheers!
Changed files in this update