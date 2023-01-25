Share · View all patches · Build 10404125 · Last edited 25 January 2023 – 23:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

a new patch is out with some fixes (v0.1.005):

fixed error when accepting new colonist and medical room had under 75 beauty value

fixed direct butcher command valid for already decomposing corpses

added machine pistol to weapontable (craft, disassemble)

fixed that pistol was not shown in technology unlock list

fixed error shown when trying to save while in centipede nest quest

fixed error shown when trying to save while centipede guardian projectile explodes

fixed that '0%' was only '%' in attribute menu

removed some warnings

btw guys, thank you for reporting issues so quickly!

Cheers!