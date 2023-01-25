 Skip to content

AColony update for 25 January 2023

v0.1.005

Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone,
a new patch is out with some fixes (v0.1.005):

  • fixed error when accepting new colonist and medical room had under 75 beauty value
  • fixed direct butcher command valid for already decomposing corpses
  • added machine pistol to weapontable (craft, disassemble)
  • fixed that pistol was not shown in technology unlock list
  • fixed error shown when trying to save while in centipede nest quest
  • fixed error shown when trying to save while centipede guardian projectile explodes
  • fixed that '0%' was only '%' in attribute menu
  • removed some warnings

btw guys, thank you for reporting issues so quickly!

Cheers!

