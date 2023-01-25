New Update

PATCH NOTES 0.5.1a
Usability Improvements
- added a small ingame tutorial on controls and purpose in the game
- tech cards / draft now show more clearly their type and if they are new or an upgrade
- upgrade "ranks" are shown on each upgrade
- the difficulty will now ramp up more gradually
- added custom cursor
- some colors were made lighter to not appear "inactive"
- type of aim for weapon has been added to description
- changed fire rate and reload for clearer meaning
- tooltips added to stats
Weapons
- EMP Aura has been reworked, new version is more reliable
- fixed railgun hitting the same enemy multiple times
- ground Spear spawns and despawns correctly and has aoe
- all weapons tweaked
Items
- recycler will now have a chance to drop health kits directly instead of convert
Enemies
- ranged enemies now correctly implement their range
- enemies will try and "unstuck" themselves from objects more aggresively
- all enemies tweaked
