Robot Revolt update for 25 January 2023

New Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10404103

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES 0.5.1a

Usability Improvements

  • added a small ingame tutorial on controls and purpose in the game
  • tech cards / draft now show more clearly their type and if they are new or an upgrade
  • upgrade "ranks" are shown on each upgrade
  • the difficulty will now ramp up more gradually
  • added custom cursor
  • some colors were made lighter to not appear "inactive"
  • type of aim for weapon has been added to description
  • changed fire rate and reload for clearer meaning
  • tooltips added to stats

Weapons

  • EMP Aura has been reworked, new version is more reliable
  • fixed railgun hitting the same enemy multiple times
  • ground Spear spawns and despawns correctly and has aoe
  • all weapons tweaked

Items

  • recycler will now have a chance to drop health kits directly instead of convert

Enemies

  • ranged enemies now correctly implement their range
  • enemies will try and "unstuck" themselves from objects more aggresively
  • all enemies tweaked

