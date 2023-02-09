Our last patch to BioShock Infinite on Steam was intended only for Windows but unexpectedly affected shared dependencies with the Linux version that made the game unplayable on some versions of Linux. We’ve since identified and fixed those conflicts and have verified those solutions addressed the issue in Linux (Ubuntu 22.10). We apologize for the inconvenience to our fans on Linux and appreciate their patience as we worked on a fix.
BioShock Infinite update for 9 February 2023
Linux Issue Resolved
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Linux Binaries Depot 214940
Changed files in this update