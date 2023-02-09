 Skip to content

BioShock Infinite update for 9 February 2023

Linux Issue Resolved

Share · View all patches · Build 10404041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our last patch to BioShock Infinite on Steam was intended only for Windows but unexpectedly affected shared dependencies with the Linux version that made the game unplayable on some versions of Linux. We’ve since identified and fixed those conflicts and have verified those solutions addressed the issue in Linux (Ubuntu 22.10). We apologize for the inconvenience to our fans on Linux and appreciate their patience as we worked on a fix.

Changed files in this update

Linux Binaries Depot 214940
