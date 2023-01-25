 Skip to content

Tap Ninja update for 25 January 2023

Tap Ninja v4.1.3 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10403977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Holiday time fixes for players with Thai calendar
● Added an in game notification for when a new game version is available (only for players that have a cloud account connected)

Changed files in this update

Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
