 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Larcin Lazer update for 25 January 2023

Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10403941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
I've just fixed a few bugs:

  • You can no longer go through lianas without opening them in world 5
  • You can now safely go back to level selection after being killed, without corrupting the save
  • Other minor sound fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1707401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link