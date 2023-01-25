Our last bugfix patch of the month, and it's a big one!

This is the full changelog of what this patch fixes, improves and adds general quality of life improvements to the game:



-Fixed DPI scaling issue on the launcher.

-Fix size of lazer on milky way map.

-Taken out redudant color coding explanation on intro tutorial.

-Maine is now more zoomed out than before, allowing for easier navigation and can see more of the map.

-Fixed Auto-Dash not working.

-Fixed Maine Overlay lampost issues.

-Fixed Maine signs issues.

-Fixed Library at Maine building corruption.

-Added cloud overlays in Maine for corrupted areas.

-Fixed not being able to get time relic in proxima a grotto.

-Fixed paralyze infinate bug.

-Fix HP% and DWN& being unreadable.

-You will now be placed next to Raliegh when leaving Aether Outpost making him easier to find.

-Removed Bugged mouse cursor and icons.

-Fixed Markus and Alexander dissapearing from party when Raliegh joins you.

-Fixed Pluto staying in the party when he shouldn't.

-Fixed bug where it was possible to paralyze some bosses.

-Fixed bug where it was possible to skip 'Summon Pluto event' causing a bugged cutscene to happen and putting pluto in a bugged state.

-Rebalanced Behemoth's attack.

-Fixed a bug where it was possible to collect Dawning Relics before speaking to Irvine in Motel Room, causing a potential game break and bugged cutscene with Kate.

-Fixed a bug where collision with car near garage is bugged.

-Fixed a bug where leaving Sanctuary Sanctum could cause Sanctuary to be bugged.

-TV in Motel moved to left wall where picture was.

-Wall made into stage area for later scene.

-Pluto now seen after introducing him first time in motel.

-Wolf difficulty lowered.

-Fixed typo errors on Aether intro custscene, along with adjustments to wording.

-Zoomed out Sanctuary Hotel.

-Zoomed out Sanctuary Catacombs.

-Increased Rune Grid performance.

-Rune grid is now zoomed out by default.

-Rune Grid now updates amount of Time and Space Relics shown.

-Reduced volume of Blue Moon SFX.

-Zoomed out Blue Moon outpost.

-Changed items Crissie sells to Pure Water.

-Prison Ship on Blue Moon Cutscene Restored.

-Reduced minor lag when obtaining items.

-Fixed wrong portrait version being used for Moon on Dark Hallway fight.

-Rebalanced Rune and Cybernetic Damages.

-Mode IX now increases by 200%, with the potential to attack up to four times depending on AMG upgrades..

-Time Acceleration now at 200%.

-Kalyks added to Proxima A Grotto. They were missing before.

-Aether now is now more zoomed out.

-Summon Pluto on Relic Grid has been changed to Pluto Character, as Pluto sometimes joins you in battle if you only have three characters after this has been unlocked, making it less confusing what this option does.

-Changed Pluto's normal attack to deal more damage and animation and sound.

-Added Blue Moon Landing area cutscene instead of the Termi 57 being inside the Archon prison.

-Added Blue Moon Creatures to Sanctuary City.

-Updated Markus' face art to help differentiate between him and Alexander (though being twins, they both have different face gear).

-Spacefarer music on cinematic volume has been reduced.

-Updated Parts Cinematic Text styles to keep with the rest of the fonts of the game.

-Updated Blue Moon Sets.

-Updated Aether Sets.

-Updated Kate Normal Battle.

-Updated Kate Vita Batte.

-Updated Kate Face Art.

-FIxed bug with ATB system which could cause slow battles.

-Fixed Hooded figure at the beggining with new graphic.