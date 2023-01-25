 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator update for 25 January 2023

Game Update 2.3.23.01:251

Build 10403811

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added: Possibility for adjusting float length without opening inventory (keys [-] and [+] next to 9-0 keys on the keyboard);
  • Added: Information about fish weight range when browsing hooks/lures sets;

Changes

  • Changed: The time before the hook prompt increased to 25 seconds;
  • Changed: Fish weight to hook/lure size information disabled in realistic mode;
  • Changed: Hook size prompts are disabled in realistic mode;

Fixes

  • Fixed: Kariba Dam - Vundu catfish removed visible debug markers;

