Game Update 2.3.23.01:251

New
- Added: Possibility for adjusting float length without opening inventory (keys [-] and [+] next to 9-0 keys on the keyboard);
- Added: Information about fish weight range when browsing hooks/lures sets;
Changes
- Changed: The time before the hook prompt increased to 25 seconds;
- Changed: Fish weight to hook/lure size information disabled in realistic mode;
- Changed: Hook size prompts are disabled in realistic mode;
Fixes
- Fixed: Kariba Dam - Vundu catfish removed visible debug markers;
Changed files in this update