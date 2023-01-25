Keep the Keep v1.20.2: Back in Action!

Greetings, fellow Keepers!

We hope this update finds you in good health and mood.

It's been a long while since the last change to Keep the Keep was officially announced, and there are a lot of tales to tell of what happened since then.

1. Welcome, Meridian4!

First of all, we have successfully found ourselves a publisher, Meridian4!

That might be a small step in terms of game design or gameplay, but it's a rather big vote of confidence for us. On that notion, we're quickly moving towards the game release!

2. The Story is finally there!

The single-player Campaign is now complete, with all of its 48 Levels and whopping 16 381 words of dialogue! There are all kinds of different conversations exploring personal and diplomatic topics, as well as some dry humour and even short poems. Yes, indeed, at least one of the characters involved is a big fan of rhymed verses.

Besides, we're introducing yet another antagonist character: say hi to Lutecia, the quiet, peaceful librarian that nonetheless got in your way. Somehow.

Would you like to find out how, exactly? No better moment to wishlist the game, then!

3. New Year, New Languages!

On top of that, we've localised the whole game to the Russian language, to bring some support towards our friends from the post-soviet bloc of countries! As expected the language options are available in the Settings section of the main game menu.

We'd love for all of us people on this planet to live in peace and hope that Keep the Keep will bring some unity to all of us, and perhaps, open a different view of the world's conflicts as well.

And of course, we're looking forward to localising the game further if possible. We would need your support in order to make it happen, so feel free to email us at [support@nebulate.me](support@nebulate.me)

4. Multiplayer Quality of Life Enhancements!

While we focused primarily on the single-player content, we didn't forget that Keep the Keep is, and always was, at its core, a multiplayer tactical game. And, of course, as we have gained the support of our publisher, we have realized there is a need to support other prominent platforms, such as Epic Games Store and GOG. Thus, we have realised an entirely new server system with the capability of finding new friends even if they are playing Keep the Keep in a completely different setting.

Besides, it's now possible to search for a server on a dedicated screen:

So, playing with your friends should become significantly more pleasant. And, while we're speaking of making things nicer...

5. Audio effects

As you might know, for a long time we had but a single background music in our game that was there since the very first Ludum Dare where Keep the Keep was born. It's not particularly bad, but it can quickly get boring, so by this point, we'd fully expect you to turn the Music off in the settings and listen to something else instead. Well... that was until now.

We are happy to announce that we've put some work into Keep the Keep's soundtrack and recorded a couple of different medieval-style tracks for it, with a full intention to compose more in the following weeks.

Hopefully, the new tracks will bring you joy, and mayhaps, the nostalgia of good old games.

6. Performance Upgrades and bugfixes

We've all known for a fair bit of time that the new campaign world map was not very kind to your CPU. Rejoice, good people: we have found a way to optimise the game's performance and make it significantly less greedy without any visual issues introduced. This would be especially important for laptop users.

And of course, there were also countless bugs that got fixed meanwhile, and quite some more to go through yet, but we are positive the release will happen rather soon.

Stay tuned!

Nebulate.me team