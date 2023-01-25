This is an update on paragraph 2.2 of this discussion with Simon K.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2182570/discussions/0/5532142788857536307/
Boat Builder: Andy's Story update for 25 January 2023
Can enter build mode from every site of the boat
Patchnotes via Steam Community
This is an update on paragraph 2.2 of this discussion with Simon K.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update