- Audio volume can now be configured from the settings menu
- Use Gamepad L/R or PgUp/PgDn to switch weapons
- Some minor tweaks on the forst tweak to make it easier to find the buildings and optional powerups
Trapers Platformer update for 25 January 2023
The quality of life stuff upgrade!
