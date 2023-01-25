 Skip to content

Trapers Platformer update for 25 January 2023

The quality of life stuff upgrade!

  • Audio volume can now be configured from the settings menu
  • Use Gamepad L/R or PgUp/PgDn to switch weapons
  • Some minor tweaks on the forst tweak to make it easier to find the buildings and optional powerups

