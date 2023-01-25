 Skip to content

Astronaut: The Best Alpha update for 25 January 2023

Patch 0.8.1

Patch 0.8.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few significant bug fixes here, plus some fun sounds as a bonus.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed bug where, under some circumstances, the player would not receive a full complement of astronauts during "Earning Your Wings"
  • Restored missing text in mapestry for "The Haunting of Porpoise Bay"
  • Fixed "The Celestial Ascent" mission not properly saving your progress and replaying old cutscenes

FINICKY POLISH

  • Changed "What Have You Done?" to start highlighting the most recently unlocked mission that isn't the launch
  • Changed "Clear Data" error message to be more alarming and specify that it closes the game

AUDIO

  • Added some non-final sound effects to the exploration events in "The Haunting of Porpoise Bay"

Changed files in this update

