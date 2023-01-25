Patch 0.8.1

A few significant bug fixes here, plus some fun sounds as a bonus.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed bug where, under some circumstances, the player would not receive a full complement of astronauts during "Earning Your Wings"
- Restored missing text in mapestry for "The Haunting of Porpoise Bay"
- Fixed "The Celestial Ascent" mission not properly saving your progress and replaying old cutscenes
FINICKY POLISH
- Changed "What Have You Done?" to start highlighting the most recently unlocked mission that isn't the launch
- Changed "Clear Data" error message to be more alarming and specify that it closes the game
AUDIO
- Added some non-final sound effects to the exploration events in "The Haunting of Porpoise Bay"
Changed files in this update