 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Joon Shining update for 25 January 2023

Added proper game pausing. Added proper end-game!

Share · View all patches · Build 10403573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• the game now officially has an ending! While the bosses were previously in the game, there's a bit more clarity about how the two different paths to completion work, and there's a narrative conclusion to it all
• added proper pausing when you open the in-game menu, so you can now completely pause gameplay

Changed files in this update

Mage Drops Content Depot 1552601
  • Loading history…
Mage Drops Depot MacOS Depot 1552602
  • Loading history…
Mage Drops Depot Linux Depot 1552603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link