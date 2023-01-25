• the game now officially has an ending! While the bosses were previously in the game, there's a bit more clarity about how the two different paths to completion work, and there's a narrative conclusion to it all
• added proper pausing when you open the in-game menu, so you can now completely pause gameplay
Joon Shining update for 25 January 2023
Added proper game pausing. Added proper end-game!
