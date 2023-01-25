Update 115.0

-Added new Systems for the servers with more integration with discord and to add
of new commands for the same according to each server
-New Rcon system added for administration.
-Added new command on admin Panel to disable the drain of the map lakes
-Disabled IK on some bushes
Animals
-Adjustment to all animals' headquarters that was not being drained
-Adjusted zebra that was having trouble drinking water
-Fixed Hippo that was having trouble drinking water
-Increased Hippo damage on all stages with +30 damage
-Adjusted Rhino that was having trouble drinking water
-Increased Rhino damage on all stages with +30 damage
-Adjusted Crocodile death animation
-Adjusted Sub-Adult Lioness who was having trouble drinking water
-Added rabbit digging system.
For more information and details join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
Changed files in this update