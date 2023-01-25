 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 25 January 2023

Update 115.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10403496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added new Systems for the servers with more integration with discord and to add
of new commands for the same according to each server

-New Rcon system added for administration.

-Added new command on admin Panel to disable the drain of the map lakes

-Disabled IK on some bushes

Animals


-Adjustment to all animals' headquarters that was not being drained


-Adjusted zebra that was having trouble drinking water


-Fixed Hippo that was having trouble drinking water
-Increased Hippo damage on all stages with +30 damage


-Adjusted Rhino that was having trouble drinking water
-Increased Rhino damage on all stages with +30 damage


-Adjusted Crocodile death animation


-Adjusted Sub-Adult Lioness who was having trouble drinking water


-Added rabbit digging system.

For more information and details join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

