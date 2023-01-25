Update 115.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10403496 · Last edited 25 January 2023 – 23:52:11 UTC by Wendy

-Added new Systems for the servers with more integration with discord and to add

of new commands for the same according to each server

-New Rcon system added for administration.

-Added new command on admin Panel to disable the drain of the map lakes

-Disabled IK on some bushes

Animals



-Adjustment to all animals' headquarters that was not being drained



-Adjusted zebra that was having trouble drinking water



-Fixed Hippo that was having trouble drinking water

-Increased Hippo damage on all stages with +30 damage



-Adjusted Rhino that was having trouble drinking water

-Increased Rhino damage on all stages with +30 damage



-Adjusted Crocodile death animation



-Adjusted Sub-Adult Lioness who was having trouble drinking water



-Added rabbit digging system.

For more information and details join our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.