- added small explosions to the highest-tier small and medium projectiles and rebalanced the projectile damage amounts
- adjustments to battle audio
- fixed a bug causing the game to crash when double clicking play buttons
- fixed a visual bug with game timer rolling over to 0 each minute
- fixed a visual bug with the load timing of credits and stat points when opening shop menu
Gunslinger Nova update for 25 January 2023
Ver 1.014
Patchnotes via Steam Community
