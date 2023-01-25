 Skip to content

Gunslinger Nova update for 25 January 2023

Ver 1.014

Ver 1.014

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added small explosions to the highest-tier small and medium projectiles and rebalanced the projectile damage amounts
  • adjustments to battle audio
  • fixed a bug causing the game to crash when double clicking play buttons
  • fixed a visual bug with game timer rolling over to 0 each minute
  • fixed a visual bug with the load timing of credits and stat points when opening shop menu

