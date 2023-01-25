Update to v0.9.10

- Feature added: Edge scrolling (you can turn this on or off in the options).

- Feature added: Steam leaderboards connection widget (you can now see your connection status in the bottom right corner; if connection is not available, your high scores will not be saved).

- Bug fix: Game crashing and leaderboards not behaving properly when disconnected from the Internet.

- Visual tweak: Splash screen image changed.

Please note that the online leaderboards are just experimental at this point in Early Access and might sometimes not work properly, or get reset at some time. If you find any issues with them (or any other bug), please let me know in the community discussions (you can use the link in the Credits menu). Also please be aware that during early access most of the updates will reset your existing game, your settings and your save file. This is to make sure your save file is fully compatible with the newest version of the game. Sorry about that! If you experience any technical issues with the game after an update, try reinstalling the game.