Fixed the Upisland battle choke and resource adjustment

Hi, Friday's update is expected to be brought forward due to the Upisland battle jam which is seriously affecting the experience. If you still encounter any lag phenomenon, please let me feedback, and concentrate on dealing with it recently. Thank you
Optimized wayfinding performance loss for "go" behavior
Fixed continued build under (current) sound without stopping abnormal
Added Tentacle has a chance to drop "tentacle" and "fish"
Added no fish during storm season
Changed files in this update