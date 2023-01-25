 Skip to content

Ocean Punk update for 25 January 2023

Fixed the Upisland battle choke and resource adjustment

Build 10403390

Hi, Friday's update is expected to be brought forward due to the Upisland battle jam which is seriously affecting the experience. If you still encounter any lag phenomenon, please let me feedback, and concentrate on dealing with it recently. Thank you

  • Optimized wayfinding performance loss for "go" behavior

  • Fixed continued build under (current) sound without stopping abnormal

  • Added Tentacle has a chance to drop "tentacle" and "fish"

  • Added no fish during storm season

