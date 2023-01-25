Fixed the Upisland battle choke and resource adjustment

Hi, Friday's update is expected to be brought forward due to the Upisland battle jam which is seriously affecting the experience. If you still encounter any lag phenomenon, please let me feedback, and concentrate on dealing with it recently. Thank you

Optimized wayfinding performance loss for "go" behavior

Fixed continued build under (current) sound without stopping abnormal

Added Tentacle has a chance to drop "tentacle" and "fish"

Added no fish during storm season