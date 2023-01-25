This build has not been seen in a public branch.

_Heroes are called upon as dark magic spreads across the land. Luminous Paladin Jaeyun brings the Lightbringers together on a journey to face the Infernal Warlock Volkov to restore light through the realm! Join their epic quest in this seventh season of Brawlhalla’s Battle Pass, and journey through 85 tiers of new content by completing missions.

All players have access to the Battle Pass track and Weekly Missions with an option to purchase the Gold track for hundreds more rewards. To learn more about the new Battle Pass season, check out brawlhalla.com/battlepass.

This patch also introduces the Shorwind Fishing Port Map, new Dice & Destruction Game Mode, a balance pass, bug fixes, game improvements & so much more!

If that wasn’t enough, Tezca’s price has been reduced to 5400 Gold in Mallhalla, and get ready to celebrate the season of love when Valhallentine’s begins on February 8th._

_Jaeyun: Now that we’ve all formed this party, what should we call ourselves?

Kaya: The Night's End! The Last Champions!

Hugin: That's a bit extra don't you think?

Sidra: You know, Ember came back REAL different from her last trip to the Fangwild... and her Bow had a pretty cool name...

Hugin: Yeah, and I think we could explain away the lore. I'm sure the Gamemaster won't mind us having a little of our OWN fun with this campaign.

"And so it was, the Lightbringers must quest to defeat the dark warlock and restore light to the realm.”_

_Battle Pass Season 7 – ValhallaQuest features new Skins for the Lightbringers: Hugin, Kaya, and Sidra, a Progression Skin for the leader Jaeyun: the Luminous Paladin, and an animated Epic Skin for their nemesis, Volkov: the Infernal Warlock.

Complete the progression missions to level up Jaeyun and reach his final animated form._

Battle Pass Season 7 also features:

A free track extending through all 12 weeks of the Battle Pass.

Weekly Missions available to all players.

A purchasable Gold Track with additional exclusive rewards like the new Hero’s Quest Progression Podium.

85 Tiers of new content including Avatars, Emotes, Sidekicks, Weapon Skins, UI Theme, and Loading Frame.

Battle Pass themed Emojis based on the new Skins, including animated Emojis!

A new Map – Shorwind Fishing Port, featuring an animated background!

New Game Mode: Dice & Destruction.

4 new Brawl of the Week Modes.

Join Jaeyun’s party of adventurers with the “Lightbringer” Title Reward.

UI takeover featuring an animated splash art of Infernal Warlock Volkov & The Lightbringers.

New main menu, character select, and post-game theme music.

For all the completionists, a special Avatar awaits you if you make it through all 85 tiers & complete all the Weekly missions!

Exclusive Battle Pass Items

As you quest to defeat Volkov and restore light, discover brand new Battle Pass rewards to help you on your journey. Find allies like Owl Bard Hugin, track your progress on the Hero’s Quest Podium, bond with familiars like Goob and Drago, and roll for initiative with randomized Emotes. A special Avatar awaits for adventurers who complete all 85 tiers.

All heroes are automatically granted access to the Battle Pass track to unlock Colors, Avatars, Emotes, Emojis, an animated Sidekick, a Weapon Skin, and a Title Reward.

Adventurers may also purchase the Gold track to immediately unlock the realm's finest wares, like the newest Luminous Paladin Jaeyun Progression Skin and Hero’s Quest Podium.

Unlocking the Gold track grants access to a tremendous amount of additional exclusive items and also contains boosters to unlock rewards even faster. Gold Track rewards also include Drago the Dragon Sidekick, Tavern Entrance Loading Frame, Mammoth Coins, animated Emojis, and many more spoils!

Brand New Missions for Battle Pass

Battle Pass Season 7: ValhallaQuest includes new missions to complete!

All players are granted access to all the Weekly Missions!

Daily, Weekly, and General missions are available throughout the season.

Earn Battle Gems by completing missions to earn rewards!

Battle Gems measure a player’s progress toward the next reward tier.

Unlocking the Gold track will grant boosters for more opportunities to earn Battle Gems and rewards.

Earn Battle Gems to Level Up

Each week, new missions unlock new opportunities to earn more Battle Gems while still allowing previous missions to be completed.

Battle Gems are earned by completing missions in matchmaking games except for Brawl of the Week.

Players can get even more Battle Gems just by playing Brawlhalla. Any matchmaking game rewards Battle Pass XP that advances the “Earn Battle Pass XP” mission.

Completing the mission gives players Gems and a new more challenging “Earn Battle Pass XP” mission.

Adventurers can unlock over 100 new rewards during the Battle Pass: ValhallaQuest season, so grab your favorite Legend’s character sheet and start brawling! Players may also use Mammoth Coins to increase progress along the track while the season is active. For more information, check out brawlhalla.com/battlepass.

In Patch 7.02, we introduced a preview of the new Challenges system. This update includes 2 more challenges for players to test their skills.

Cannon Zero to KO Variation 1

This volatile string can quickly end an unsuspecting opponent. Try for yourself and see how fast you can take a stock with a single string!

Orb Bread ‘n Butter String 1

This string is a staple for any Orb player. It does good damage and sets your opponent up in a position for you to follow up!

Last patch, we introduced the “Favorite Legends” feature, and now players can mark their favorite Weapon Skins! Add a Weapon Skin to your favorites in the Weapon tabs of the Legend Select screen by:

PC/Mac: Press “1”

Console: Press down on the left stick.

Mobile: Tap the button corresponding to each Weapon.

Introducing new ways to better help you analyze your previous matches. Match playback now includes a popup with the following new features:

Improved Fast Forward/Rewind

Skip to KO’s/Goals

Fast/Slow Motion Speed Control

Be prepared for anything in this 3 minute, 4 player Free-for-All match! Withstand the dangerous, random conditions set by the Gamemaster’s dice roll as you work to KO your opponents. Score 2 points for KOing an enemy, lose 1 point for being KO'd. Score the most points to win!

New Dice & Destruction Game Mode

Possible conditions include falling bouncy bombs, infinite gadget spawns, armageddon & more.

4 Player FFA

3 Minutes

Most points at the end wins!

_A couple Signature Replacements have entered the Experimental Queue! Signature Replacements include larger reworks than a typical balance update and can include anything ranging from applying new behaviors like Charge Variants or Active Input to more Signatures, all the way up to entirely new Signatures for an existing Legend.

For Isaiah's Side Blasters, the drone now hits before the Charge time, begins much sooner, and covers more area near the user. The second Signature Replacement gives Vector an entirely new Down Rocket Lance. In this new Signature, Vector can hover left and right during the Charge time, before launching several projectiles on release.

Give these first two Signature Replacements a try in the Experimental Queue, or in a Custom Lobby by turning on Test Features in the Lobby Settings!_

Isaiah Side Blasters: Introduced a Test Feature version that places the Charge between the drone attack and the rifle attack.

Vector Down Rocket Lance: Introduced a Test Feature version where Vector can hover side-to-side and fire horizontal projectiles.

_This round of balance updates sets the initial stage for the 2023 tournament season. Every Weapon has received various adjustments based on your feedback and tournament results. A variety of Signatures have also received quality of life improvements, as well as reining in some Signatures that were too strong or carried too little risk for their overall utility. This patch also contains the first round of balance updates for the newest Legend and Weapon, Tezca and the Battle Boots, which means Tezca is now legal for use in official Brawlhalla tournaments.

User Experience

Improved the camera on Western Air Temple so that it correctly centered on the Map.

Players can now favorite/unfavorite Legends that they do not own.

The favorite Legend button on mobile has been moved to the character selection screen.

Animation

Shortened Battle Boots transition-to-emote animation so it plays really short Emotes correctly like Guitar & Keytar Solo.

Gameplay

Fixed hitbox & force discrepancy between Battle Boots Recovery and Exhausted Recovery.

Added a new launch option for Steam Windows: “-nonetworknext” will disable Network Next acceleration.

Localization

Translation Updates

Fixed an error in the Spanish translations for Skyforged & Goldforged Battle Boots. (Credit: SQUAiR)

Updated Spanish Translation for Deep One Azoth to “Azoth de las profundidades.” (Credits: DeliriumBH & SQUAiR)

Updated Spanish Translation of “Owned” to “Obtenido.” (Credit: SQUAiR)

Fixed a grammar issue in Spanish translations where “partido” was being used in place of “partida.” (Credit: SQUAiR)

Fixed a grammar issue in the Spanish translations of various missions such as “Ganar en Strikeout 1c1.” (Credit: SQUAiR)

Two Weapon names that had duplicates have had their name changed:

Ritzy Bodvar Sword changed to Glorious Deco. (Credit: Juangana)

Ocēlōtl Tezca Gauntlets changed to Jaguar Paws. (Credit: u/Ace_TBD)

User Experience

(Switch only) Fixed a bug where favorite Legends weren’t getting saved when the game closed.

Fixed a rare bug where a player could enter an online game using a Skin that is for a Legend other than the one they are playing.

Art & Animation

Fixed visual mistakes in "Reset!" and "Draw!" fanfare texts. Removed a blue line from "Draw!" while "Reset!" was missing a bevel.

Fixed an issue where equipping Four Arms’ Gauntlets or Hammer would cause the Deal with It Emote to use Four Arms’ sunglasses instead of the Legend’s or Skin’s sunglasses.

Fixed a bug that caused Weapon effects to not play during the Volkov's Side Axe Charge.

Fixed a Kaya character select animation layering issue where her forearms overlapped the Bow incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where Marauder Bödvar’s arm & leg weren’t color swapping.

Missions

Fixed a bug where the "Hammer or Lance KOs" Daily Mission counted Katar KOs instead of Rocket Lance KOs.

Gameplay

Some larger Maps that were missing initial Weapon spawns have been fixed.

Fixed a bug where Battle Boots Side Light and Gravity Cancel Side Light did not trigger the bubble in Bubble Tag.

Replay

Fixed a bug where the fanfare graphic wasn’t showing up in replays.

Strike from the shadows and fade into the night. The Nightblade Bundle has revealed itself including:

Nightblade Hattori Skin (+2 Weapon Skins)

Hattori Legend Unlock

Dusk Spear Weapon Skin

Dander Avatar

Hattordoodle Avatar

Hattori WP Emoji

This promotion is free to all Amazon Prime members in supported regions. Claim your loot at brawlhalla.com/prime.

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features Jiro, Brynn, Koji, Scarlet, Reno, Teros, Onyx, Mako, & Caspian.