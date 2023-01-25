 Skip to content

I Won't Forget Hue update for 25 January 2023

Patch 25-01-2023

Patch 25-01-2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added a Dining Room

Changes

  • Changed the enemy animations to be more fluent
  • Changed main menu to fade out when game starts
  • Changed main menu audio

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crafting progressbar bug

