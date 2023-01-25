Patch 25-01-2023

New Features
- Added a Dining Room
Changes
- Changed the enemy animations to be more fluent
- Changed main menu to fade out when game starts
- Changed main menu audio
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crafting progressbar bug
