Added Control Indicator to the Tutorial Area

Added a graphic that displays WASD Control Scheme to the tutorial area for players that may not be aware.
*Activated via the up and down arrow signs within the Tutorial Area.
+fixed a bug in the Sewer area.
Changed files in this update