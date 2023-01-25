 Skip to content

Victim update for 25 January 2023

Added Control Indicator to the Tutorial Area

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a graphic that displays WASD Control Scheme to the tutorial area for players that may not be aware.
*Activated via the up and down arrow signs within the Tutorial Area.

+fixed a bug in the Sewer area.

