Sea of Dreams Update - January 2023

Hello everyone and happy new year! Today I releasing a small update for Sea of Dreams (for the Windows version only).
What new in the update? Here the list!
- Engine update
- Razer Chroma now supports all devices (before keyboard only). It concerns mouse, mice, headset, mousepads, keypads, chromaLink and of course the keyboard.
- A bug has been fixed in the inventory help window which displayed the keyboard key to open it instead of the Y key on the controller. When the player plays with the controller.
If you miss the information. I have released my new game Touch the Color! Who has a Sea of Dreams theme to unlock!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2263550/Touch_the_Color/
Thank you,
Dezeiraud.
Changed files in this update