Sea of Dreams Update - January 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10403301 · Last edited 25 January 2023 – 22:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone and happy new year! Today I releasing a small update for Sea of Dreams (for the Windows version only).

What new in the update? Here the list!

Engine update

Razer Chroma now supports all devices (before keyboard only). It concerns mouse, mice, headset, mousepads, keypads, chromaLink and of course the keyboard.

A bug has been fixed in the inventory help window which displayed the keyboard key to open it instead of the Y key on the controller. When the player plays with the controller.

If you miss the information. I have released my new game Touch the Color! Who has a Sea of Dreams theme to unlock!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2263550/Touch_the_Color/

Thank you,

Dezeiraud.