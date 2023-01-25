 Skip to content

Sea of Dreams update for 25 January 2023

Sea of Dreams Update - January 2023

25 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone and happy new year! Today I releasing a small update for Sea of Dreams (for the Windows version only).

What new in the update? Here the list!

  • Engine update
  • Razer Chroma now supports all devices (before keyboard only). It concerns mouse, mice, headset, mousepads, keypads, chromaLink and of course the keyboard.
  • A bug has been fixed in the inventory help window which displayed the keyboard key to open it instead of the Y key on the controller. When the player plays with the controller.

If you miss the information. I have released my new game Touch the Color! Who has a Sea of Dreams theme to unlock!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2263550/Touch_the_Color/

Thank you,
Dezeiraud.

