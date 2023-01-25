 Skip to content

Bastide update for 25 January 2023

Patch notes 0.6.03

Patch notes 0.6.03 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch notes 0.6.03

  • Added a building highlight system that works with Nanite enabled.

  • Improved landscape RVT system.

  • Fixed hud upgrades not updating correctly.

  • Fixed cobbler hud issue.

Changed files in this update

