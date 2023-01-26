Hotfix Update v0.9.1

Hello Knights!

We've found a few bugs with the previous update and as usual, we've decided to put out a hotfix to address them!

Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that was preventing Razor Wind from slicing pies with its charge attack

Fixed a few visual issues with Razor Wind’s charge attack

Fixed a bug that was preventing Eruption from dealing its charged damage immediately after a perfect cast

Fixed a bug that was causing players to get stuck behing the chest prop in the Mimic King room 🔥

Fixed a few issues related to volume and key bindings when no local save exists

Fixed an issue with Regeneration and dying at the same time a room is cleared 🔥

Fixed a bunch of visual bugs with the Compendium’s UI

Fixed a bug that was preventing the proper rarity VFX from showing on the relics received from the Offering Pit

Fixed some minor visual issues with Ember Fire

Fixed an issue with the VFX for the horns in Steadfast Citadel

Fixed a few minor visual bugs with the inventory screen

Fixed a minor visual bug with the water in Scoggfirth when changing the aspect ratio

Fixed a few visual issues with Anville’s props

Fixed a few minor visual bugs with various weapon mods

Fixed a sound bug with the burn status effect

Thank you to our amazing community for always helping identify and troubleshoot some of these issues!

That's it for now. We hope you enjoy!

