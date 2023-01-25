 Skip to content

Frame - Portals on Steroids update for 25 January 2023

Post-Release Update 2

Build 10402987

Patchnotes via Steam Community

These are the changes in this update:

  • The black arrows, indicating movement, look a bit different.
  • The handles, indicating that an object can be grabbed, look different (and should now be easier to recognize).
  • Changes to the script guiding carried objects. Prop flying should be way more difficult, now.
  • Size of black arrows change size, when pointing at an object and pressing show-connection-button. Should make it easier to acknowledge their existence.
  • Changed the default binding of show-connection-button from h to f. I hope this button being physically closer to the other buttons will incentivize players to spam that button more.
  • Some changes to levels 21, 24, 26, 28, 29, 36 to avoid unintended solutions.
  • Some changes to levels 18, 23, 28, 43, 55 to improve playability.

