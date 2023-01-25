Post-Release Update 2

These are the changes in this update:
- The black arrows, indicating movement, look a bit different.
- The handles, indicating that an object can be grabbed, look different (and should now be easier to recognize).
- Changes to the script guiding carried objects. Prop flying should be way more difficult, now.
- Size of black arrows change size, when pointing at an object and pressing show-connection-button. Should make it easier to acknowledge their existence.
- Changed the default binding of show-connection-button from h to f. I hope this button being physically closer to the other buttons will incentivize players to spam that button more.
- Some changes to levels 21, 24, 26, 28, 29, 36 to avoid unintended solutions.
- Some changes to levels 18, 23, 28, 43, 55 to improve playability.
Changed files in this update