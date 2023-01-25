 Skip to content

Killer in the cabin update for 25 January 2023

The end of democracy?

View all patches · Build 10402968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention all players: A new update has been released for the game, allowing players to turn off voting. This means that players will no longer have the option to vote out the killer, and will have to find alternative ways to deal with them. This update is available now and can be found in the game's options menu.
Changed files in this update

Killer in the cabin Content Depot 1382191
