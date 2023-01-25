Attention all players: A new update has been released for the game, allowing players to turn off voting. This means that players will no longer have the option to vote out the killer, and will have to find alternative ways to deal with them. This update is available now and can be found in the game's options menu.
Happy playing
Killer in the cabin update for 25 January 2023
The end of democracy?
Attention all players: A new update has been released for the game, allowing players to turn off voting. This means that players will no longer have the option to vote out the killer, and will have to find alternative ways to deal with them. This update is available now and can be found in the game's options menu.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update