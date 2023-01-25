Game Update 2.3.23.01:251 | Fixes | Taupo Lake DLC is Out Now!

Hello everyone

it's been a while since we delivered anything for Ultimate Fishing Simulator 1 and here we are today! :)

Taupo Lake

So most of you will think it's just "another" DLC but it's not! But first things first - Taupo Lake DLC is out now and you can get it with -a 25% discount for the first 7 days (in bundle probably an even higher discount). Taupo Lake VR DLC will be released a bit later but VR should work on Taupo good (need to be tested).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2250880/Ultimate_Fishing_Simulator_VR__Taupo_Lake_DLC/

This DLC is a bit different from than previous ones. We implemented new fish species and new 3D models for old fish species (ex. Rainbow trout, Koi Carp).

As we didn't want to mess with the whole game - new models are available SO FAR only at Taupo Lake.

On Taupo, there is also a new boat with boosted speed so you should be able to roam faster around the map.

Changelog: 2.3.23.01:251 [2023.01.25]

New/Added

New: Taupo Lake DLC

Added: New Zealand longfin eel (Taupo Lake DLC);

Added: Brown bullhead (Taupo Lake DLC)

Added: New encyclopedia entries;

Added: Expansion of the debugging and fish behavior analysis system;

Added: System of statistics on the occurrence of species, their size & preferences;

Added: A fish spreading system based on the drawn polygon;

Added: VR support for Taupo Lake DLC**

Added: achievement for catching a fish - Rudd (Taupo Lake);

Added: achievement for catching a fish - Flathead Gray Mullet (Taupo Lake);

Added: achievement for catching a fish - Giant Kokopu (Taupo Lake);

Added: achievement for catching a fish - Brown Bullhead (Taupo Lake);

Added: achievement for catching a fish - New Zealand Longfin Eel (Taupo Lake);

Added: achievement for catching a fish - Chinook Salmon (Taupo Lake);

Added: Information panel about fish weight range when choosing hooks and lures;

Added: Option to turn the prompt about hook size on/off (see "Other" section in settings);

Added: The prompt about hook size notifying about the correctly chosen hook (appears after 20 seconds of fishing with float);

Added: Subtle pop-up animation of experience bar when releasing fish;

Added: Possibility for adjusting float length without opening inventory;

Added: Information about fish weight range when browsing hooks/lures sets;

Changes

Changed: Taupo Lake - background landscape remodeled;

Changed: Taupo Lake - background texture changed;

Changed: Taupo Lake - main map landscape remodeled and retextured;

Changed: Taupo Lake - 3 new landforms added - western, central, and eastern wetlands;

Changed: Taupo Lake - vegetation props added;

Changed: Taupo Lake - water color changed;

Changed: Taupo Lake - minimap updated;

Changed: Taupo Lake - fast travel points updated;

Changed: Taupo Lake - improved position of the caught fish hanging on the hook;

Changed: Taupo Lake - reduced boat speed while trolling;

Changed: Taupo Lake - left stream landform update;

Changed: Taupo Lake - added colliders to rocks objects;

Changed: achievement - Fish Basket XL from 10000 to 2000 fish caught;

Changed: Taupo Lake - initial spawn location;

Changed: Taupo Lake - quick travel location #6 (now is matching initial spawn location);

Changed: Taupo Lake - fish spawn locations - Flathead Gray Mullet and Longfin Eel can now be found in the river;

Changed: Taupo Lake - fish spawn locations - Longfin Eel and Sockeye Salmon can now be found in the river's canal exits;

Changed: The prompt about hook size. It now appears after 10 seconds if the hook/lure size doesn't suit the area;

Changed: Taupo Lake - chinook salmon texture;

Changed: The time before the hook prompt increased to 25 seconds;

Changed: Fish weight to hook/lure size information disabled in realistic mode;

Changed: Hook size prompts are disabled in realistic mode;

Thank you everyone for your support! And we are already working on some things you have reported for the last two days!

Regards,

3T Labs & Pancake Games